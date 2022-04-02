How we nailed tax dodgers for billions- Sars boss Edward Kieswetter

Tax dodges totalling tens of billions were thwarted in the last year, SA Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Edward Kieswetter has revealed.

They involved churches, luxury cars, counterfeit goods, wealthy individuals, personal protective equipment (PPE) and state capture.

Speaking in Pretoria at Sars' 25th anniversary revenue results announcement, Kieswetter said a range of schemes to avoid paying tax were probed by 270 specialised auditors who netted R25bn.

Nine cases were finalised in which payments to investment policies were disguised as tax-deductible insurance premiums. A total of R64m was raised for the fiscus as a result.

Lifestyle audits were carried out on 25 “individuals that have access to luxury assets and extensive business relations”. These raised R474m.

“Usually capital reconciliations and the use of third-party data are considered in determining the correct declaration amounts,” said Kieswetter.