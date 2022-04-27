Gauteng identified as SA’s human trafficking ‘hotspot’

Springs, Benoni, Fordsburg, Krugersdorp, Sunnyside, Vereeniging and Vanderbiljpark have been identified as hotspots for the recruitment of human trafficking victims.

This is according to the #TheTraffickYouNeedToKnow campaign implemented by the NGOs A21, the National Freedom Network and Think Creative Africa.

The campaign highlighted the issue on Freedom Day, saying human trafficking is the fastest-growing criminal industry in the world, generating more than R258-trillion per year.

“An estimated 2.8 out of every 1,000 people in Africa are living in modern day slavery. Of the trafficked victims recorded in Africa, 64% are children,” it said.

“Gauteng residents will wake up to a different kind of traffic report. Instead of delays and broken-down vehicles #TheTraffickYouNeedToKnow focuses on the state of human trafficking in SA, a country that is a source, destination and transit country for human trafficking, particularly in Gauteng.”

While Springs, Benoni, Fordsburg, Krugersdorp, Sunnyside, Vereeniging and Vanderbijlpark have been named as hotspot recruitment areas, exploitation areas where victims have been held include Springs, Hillbrow, Randburg, Pretoria, Moreleta Park and Heidelberg.

“The different types of human trafficking include trafficking for forced criminal activities, trafficking for sexual exploitation, trafficking for forced labour and trafficking for the removal of organs.