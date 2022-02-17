SAPS doesn't have capacity to collect DNA samples — Whitfield

The samples will be uploaded onto the National Forensics DNA Database, which could enable law enforcement to link perpetrators to cold cases, identify repeat offenders and to get more perpetrators prosecuted

The police portfolio committee has cast doubt's on the SA Police Service's ability to collect mandatory DNA samples from suspects accused of serious crimes.



This as the state wants to clamp down on unsolved sexual offences cases...