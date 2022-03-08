Muvhango star takes to the big screen with ease

The short film is about an undercover Hawks agent named Fhatuwani (played by Palesa Sehlare) who gets herself kidnapped by three amateur thugs in order to root out human trafficking operation

Muvhango star Maumela Mahuwa stars in a local comedy film The Wrong Girl, which will be hitting the big screen next month.



Mahuwa, who portrays Suzan Mukwevho in Muvhango. plays Officer Mabula in The Wrong Girl, which will be flighted at Ster-kinekor Cinema in Rosebank on April 26...