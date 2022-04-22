Security company suspends worker after brutal assault of a student at nightclub
No arrest but cops say docket has been sent to prosecutions office
A private security firm has placed a worker on suspension after he was caught on video allegedly assaulting a 20-year-old university student.
CB Security North West posted on its Facebook page that the security guard has been suspended without pay, pending a disciplinary hearing.
The alleged assault of Benoydt Matras, a third year North West University sports coaching and human movement sciences student, took place outside a Potchefstroom nightclub on Sunday evening.
Benoydt's father Bennie Matras told SowetanLIVE that his son was beaten up after he went to the women's toilets in the nightclub.
His son had allegedly entered the women's toilets to keep an eye out for his girlfriend as she was the only one in there.
In one of the videos, the security guard is seen allegedly punching Matras while he lay on the ground. When the guard is pushed away from Matras he shouts back “don't push me”, and he drags Matras along the floor.
The colleagues of the security appeared to just be watching and not assisting Matras during the alleged assault.
In another video Matras is seen lying on the floor seemingly unconscious while his sister calls out his name.
Matras told Sowetan that the guards were called after he had an altercation with the nightclub manager for going into the women's toilets. He was taken to a hospital and he received five stitches.
CB Security on its Facebook page said it viewed the incident with utter disgust, “as we respect all human beings irrespective of background, age, nationality, gender or race”.
“With regards to the incident which was seen via wide spread videos on social media, CB Security is now busy with the investigation regarding the incident that took place on Sunday night, 17 April 2022, at Skybar Lounge,” the company said via a statement.
“There are various eyewitness statements as well as clear CCTV footage from inside as well as outside the restaurant where the incident took place. CB Security are handling the case according to our company policies and procedures, whereas a disciplinary hearing and internal investigation forms part of.”
Company boss Botes Botha requested SowetanLIVE to email him questions but three days later he had not responded to the questions.
Matras Snr said Botha had scheduled a meeting with the family, however, he later postponed the meeting indefinitely.
“This is an urgent matter. He could have made time to meet the family. He has not even bothered to apologise to the family,” said Matras Snr.
“As a family we want justice for my son. We are shocked that the incident took place almost a week ago but the perpetrator has not been arrested by the police. I want him to go to jail and answer to a magistrate.
“By assaulting him they almost jeopardised his future as a sportsperson,” he said, adding that his son was traumatised and he was considering taking him for counselling.
North West police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said: “We can confirm that investigation in the case in question has been completed. The docket was today referred to prosecution for decision.”
