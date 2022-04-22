Security company suspends worker after brutal assault of a student at nightclub

A private security firm has placed a worker on suspension after he was caught on video allegedly assaulting a 20-year-old university student.

CB Security North West posted on its Facebook page that the security guard has been suspended without pay, pending a disciplinary hearing.

The alleged assault of Benoydt Matras, a third year North West University sports coaching and human movement sciences student, took place outside a Potchefstroom nightclub on Sunday evening.

Benoydt's father Bennie Matras told SowetanLIVE that his son was beaten up after he went to the women's toilets in the nightclub.

His son had allegedly entered the women's toilets to keep an eye out for his girlfriend as she was the only one in there.

In one of the videos, the security guard is seen allegedly punching Matras while he lay on the ground. When the guard is pushed away from Matras he shouts back “don't push me”, and he drags Matras along the floor.

The colleagues of the security appeared to just be watching and not assisting Matras during the alleged assault.

In another video Matras is seen lying on the floor seemingly unconscious while his sister calls out his name.