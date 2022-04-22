Fraudsters, warranties and forfeiting premiums on cancelled policies

In this weekly segment of bite-sized chunks of useful information, consumer journalist Wendy Knowler summarises news you can use:

It’s not only bank staffers who know your account details

I get a lot of heartbreaking e-mails from people who have fallen victim to vishing — bank fraud carried out over the phone.

Many of them say they were satisfied that the caller was employed by their bank’s fraud division because they knew their ID numbers or bank account details and that’s why they went along with them and gave them their account details, passwords, one-time passwords sent via SMS by their (real) bank, thereby enabling the fraudster to spend and transfer the money in their bank accounts.

This week Marcelle told me: “A fraudster posing as someone from Nedbank fraud called me on my cellphone and said I have been defrauded of a lot of money and she wants to reverse the amount and needs my card details.

“I asked her to prove she was from Nedbank’s fraud department and she gave me my correct ID number. Then I gave her details".

As a result, Marcelle was defrauded of R120,000 from her various linked accounts.