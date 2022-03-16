News

City Power technician injured in explosion at Crown substation

16 March 2022 - 17:30
The team was working at the substation when they experienced a flashover from the busbar area. File photo
Image: Mark Wessels

City Power is investigating after a technician was injured in an explosion at the Crown substation in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Isaac Mangena said a team was working at the substation when they experienced a "flashover from the busbar area". The cause of the flashover is being investigated.

“The technician was taken to the hospital where he is receiving treatment.”

He said the incident led to an outage from Crown substation affecting four distributors feeding Ormonde View, Booysens Reserve, Therta and Soccer City.

Mangena said the team is on site doing repairs.

“Unfortunately no ETR [estimated time of repair] has been given, but we are hoping to finish with the repairs by early evening. We apologise to the affected customers,” said Mangena.

Alexandra still without power after 'cable thieves' cause explosion

Thousands of residents in Alexandra township in Johannesburg woke up to a second day without power on Thursday as technicians attended to a burnt out ...
News
1 year ago

Lightning strikes from above and below at the Wanderers

A beery mix of messages is brewed in the stands that rise steeply from the boundary at the Wanderers.
Sport
3 years ago

Meanwhile, the City of Tshwane said "illegal protest action" is causing prolonged delays to the city’s ability to respond to the outages affecting some areas.

Spokesperson Selby Bokaba said they were addressing service delivery blockages to clear the backlogs.

“The city activated a joint operations centre (JOC) this morning [Wednesday] to respond to these disruptions, with members of the Tshwane metro police department and SAPS deployed across the municipality. The striking workers have blocked non-striking employees from performing their duties and intimidating those who want to do their work.”

Bokaba said employees had been told not to participate in the strike and return to work as the protest is illegal.

Explosion rocks Medupi, impact on national grid yet to be determined

Eskom on Monday confirmed that the Medupi power station experienced an explosion on the Unit 4 generator.
News
7 months ago

Man critical after being electrocuted in Kimberley

A man was seriously injured when he was electrocuted at a substation in Kimberley on Thursday afternoon.
News
2 years ago

