News

LISTEN | No more extreme weather, but keep an eye out for continued localised flooding — Weather SA

By Paige Muller - 12 April 2022 - 15:41
Durban's disaster management unit is on high alert following heavy rains that have been battering KwaZulu-Natal since the weekend.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

As heavy rains wreak havoc in parts of KwaZulu-Natal, scenes of collapsed roads, sinkholes, flooded homes and washed-away infrastructure stream onto social media. 

Weather SA forecaster Wayne Venter explained it is normal to see a cut-off low (COL) pressure system at this time of the year.

A COL is a system that develops south of SA, and usually lasts up to six days. It moves slowly over a region, leading to heavy rainfall in confined areas. 

However, Venter points out that the amount of rainfall associated with this particular system has led to a record amount of rainfall over the past 24 hours over KZN.

Venter also provides a forecast for the next two weeks. 

Here is what he had to say: 

