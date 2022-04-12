LISTEN | No more extreme weather, but keep an eye out for continued localised flooding — Weather SA
As heavy rains wreak havoc in parts of KwaZulu-Natal, scenes of collapsed roads, sinkholes, flooded homes and washed-away infrastructure stream onto social media.
Weather SA forecaster Wayne Venter explained it is normal to see a cut-off low (COL) pressure system at this time of the year.
A COL is a system that develops south of SA, and usually lasts up to six days. It moves slowly over a region, leading to heavy rainfall in confined areas.
However, Venter points out that the amount of rainfall associated with this particular system has led to a record amount of rainfall over the past 24 hours over KZN.
Venter also provides a forecast for the next two weeks.
Here is what he had to say:
