South Africa

Jacob Zuma back home in Nkandla after health scare

12 April 2022 - 15:26
Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
Former president Jacob Zuma. File photo.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Former president Jacob Zuma is spending the rest of his 80th birthday on Tuesday afternoon at his Nkandla homestead in KwaZulu-Natal, after a minor health scare.

TimesLIVE understands Zuma had to be rushed to a Durban hospital two days before his birthday after he suddenly fell ill. 

“He was rushed to a Durban hospital at around 1pm on Sunday after his blood levels suddenly shot up. We don’t know why but he is stable now,” said a source close to Zuma, who asked not to be named.

Zuma was a no-show during his corruption trial proceedings in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Monday due to ill health.

TimesLIVE reported that Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi told journalists: “From yesterday [Sunday] there was a health issue with the president, but we thought when we wake up today all will be resolved. However, as things stand now, the doctor has said it is not advisable for him to be here.”

The former president, who is on medical parole, was due to stand trial for corruption and fraud charges relating to the 1999 arms deal. His co-accused is Thales, a French arms company. 

The ANC has wished Zuma, who shares his birthday with minister of public enterprises Pravin Gordhan, well on his special day.

“We wish President Zuma long life, strength and good health. Continue serving our people with diligence, dedication and commitment,” said the party.

Zuma's foundation said in a statement it wished him a speedy recovery and hoped that “despite his ill-health doctors will allow him some time to spend at home with his family”.

TimesLIVE

