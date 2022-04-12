×

News

KZN man in court for allegedly killing crocodile

12 April 2022 - 15:51
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
Police officers and game rangers proceeded to KwaJobe in Hluhluwe, KZN, where they found the remains of a crocodile and the skeletal remains of various animals.
Image: Supplied

A 34-year-old KwaZulu-Natal man appeared in the Ubombo magistrate's court for allegedly killing a crocodile.

Sphamandla Mhlongo was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition as well as possession of game meat.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala said police officers from the Hluhluwe stock theft unit received information about a man who allegedly killed a crocodile on Saturday.

“Police officers and game rangers proceeded to KwaJobe in Hluhluwe, where the team found the remains of a crocodile as well as the skeletal remains of various animals. The investigation revealed that on April 4 the crocodile was shot and killed at Budlwini area in Hluhluwe,” she said.

“Police officers also seized a firearm and ammunition from the suspect.”

Mhlongo was released on R500 bail and will appear in court again on May 6.

