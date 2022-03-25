Bill a leg-up for small businesses in Gauteng
Township enterprises get access to big retailers
If you are a small business producing achar in any township in Gauteng, the provincial government will now enable you to get your product onto the shelves of big retailers at your nearby shopping complex.
This is one of the many things the Gauteng Township Economic Development Bill, which was unanimously adopted in the legislature on Thursday, seeks to do after it is made into law in the province...
