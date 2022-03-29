Petition calls for JSC’s code of conduct to be amended

A civil society organisation on Tuesday handed a petition to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) calling for its chairperson and the minister of justice to draft and gazette a commissioner’s code of conduct.

The Active Citizens Movement also called on the chairperson to amend the procedure of the JSC, as contained in a 2018 government gazette, to include a requirement that “questions asked during interviews must be restricted to those considered appropriate for determining a judicial candidate’s eligibility, legal competency and suitability to fill that judicial vacancy”.

The movement started a petition on Change.org after interviews in February for the appointment of the country’s next chief justice.

In its petition, the organisation said it was “painfully evident” the proceedings degenerated into a spectacle unbefitting the task of the selection of the highest judicial officer in the country.

“It made a mockery of our democracy and its institutions.”