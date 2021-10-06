We gave black lawyers opportunities during apartheid and they became judges, says high court judge hopeful

Opportunities and training that white senior lawyers gave to black lawyers during the height of apartheid paved the way for some of those black legal minds to become judges today.

This was the message of advocate Jacobus Johannes Strijdom SC who served as a prosecutor and an acting magistrate during apartheid. He was being interviewed by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) on Wednesday, where he hoped to be recommended for a position as a Gauteng high court division judge.

The seasoned lawyer, who has more than 27 years of experience, was earlier grilled about his role in transforming the judiciary, a question he was asked during a previous interview process before the judiciary in 2018.

Strijdom told the commission that in hindsight, he could have offered a more powerful answer when asked that question previously. He said even during the height of apartheid, he worked alongside and trained black lawyers, some of whom were now judges.

Strijdom took it further, mentioning that among the people he had worked with and helped in advancing were outgoing chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng and North West judge president Monica Leeuw.