Looming national bus strike's picketing rules ratified

Jamodien stated that the number of picketers outside the premises of the employers has to be limited to "100% of the number of employees in the bargaining unit at that specific workplace".

"For example, if there are 200 employees as part of the bargaining unit at a specific workplace, then that will be the maximum number of picketers allowed at that specific workplace," the ruling stated.

Jamodien also ruled that picketing activities may only take pace outside the premises of the employer's workplaces, which would have been identified by employers and shop stewards before the strike.

The strike comes after three rounds of wage increase negotiations between workers and employer associations collapsed more than a week ago as workers demanded a double-digit wage increases while employers made a final 3% offer.

Parties are currently observing a mandatory cooling off period that will end on April 13, just two days before the Easter weekend.

SARPBAC general secretary Gary Wilson said even though the non-resolution certificate has been issued, the council is trying to facilitate discussions between the parties but after a 30-day cooling off has been observed parties have their rights protected by regulations.

"If nothing has happened during the 30-day cooling off period, it's up to the parties to issue a 48-hour notice. They [employees] will be legally entitled to go on a legal strike and if employers feel that employees are not meeting their demands, they also have the right to lock out employees," Wilson said.