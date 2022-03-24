South Africa

Looming national bus strike's picketing rules ratified

Supporters allowed to join Easter weekend industrial action

24 March 2022 - 17:13
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter
Putco buses at a depot in Noordgesig, Soweto.
Putco buses at a depot in Noordgesig, Soweto.
Image: Thulani Mbele

Bus drivers have been given the green light to have supporters join in on their potentially crippling Easter weekend strike next month.

The SA Road Passenger Bargaining Council (SARPBAC) ruled on picketing rules this week that the number of picketers can include "members of the trade unions, other eligible employees of the employers and supporters of the trade unions".

The ruling delivered on Tuesday came after employers SA Bus Employers Association and Commuter Bus Employers Association had in their submissions to the council called for a limit on the number of picketers to avoid the potential for inflammatory conduct and political parties jumping on the strike bandwagon.

Commissioner Tariq Jamodien, who presided over the matter, however ruled that supporters were allowed in terms of section 69 of the Labour Relations Act and in the default picketing rules in the code of good practice: collective bargaining, industrial action and picketing.

Bus strike looming for Easter weekend

A potentially crippling strike in the bus sector is planned for the busy Easter weekend as wage increase negotiations between workers and employer ...
News
6 days ago

Tshwane mayor says Samwu will be billed for cost of 'unlawful strike'

Public transport by bus and bulk waste collection for businesses in the CBD were disrupted on Monday in Tshwane due to an ongoing strike by employees ...
News
4 months ago

Jamodien stated that the number of picketers outside the premises of the employers has to be limited to "100% of the number of employees in the bargaining unit at that specific workplace".

"For example, if there are 200 employees as part of the bargaining unit at a specific workplace, then that will be the maximum number of picketers allowed at that specific workplace," the ruling stated.

Jamodien also ruled that picketing activities may only take pace outside the premises of the employer's workplaces, which would have been identified by employers and shop stewards before the strike.

The strike comes after three rounds of wage increase negotiations between workers and employer associations collapsed more than a week ago as workers demanded a double-digit wage increases while employers made a final 3% offer.

Parties are currently observing a mandatory cooling off period that will end on April 13, just two days before the Easter weekend.

SARPBAC general secretary Gary Wilson said even though the non-resolution certificate has been issued, the council is trying to facilitate discussions between the parties but after a 30-day cooling off has been observed parties have their rights protected by regulations.

"If nothing has happened during the 30-day cooling off period, it's up to the parties to issue a 48-hour notice. They [employees] will be legally entitled to go on a legal strike and if employers feel that employees are not meeting their demands, they also have the right to lock out employees," Wilson said.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘I feel honoured and happy’: Raymond Zondo's first Q&A as Chief Justice
Low tide leaves Venice's canals almost empty