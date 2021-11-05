No freebies for Bafana v Zimbabwe clash

There will be no more freebies to watch Bafana Bafana’s crucial Qatar 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe.

Bafana will host their neighbours in a Group G match at the FNB Stadium on November 11 at 8.30pm.

Tickets are for sale for R100 each through the Stadium Management virtual platforms.

There are 1,584 tickets allocated to the public, and the rest will go to the SA Football Association (Safa) and the VIP guests.

If the fans do not have proof of vaccination, they will not be granted access to the stadium to watch the big game.

When Bafana defeated Ethiopia to maintain their grip on Group G at the same venue last month, the tickets were free to vaccinated fans.

Speaking at a press conference at the FNB Stadium yesterday, Bafana team doctor Thulani Ngwenya said there would be no freebies and that Safa will keep the numbers to 2,000 spectators.

“We were hoping that by this time the regulations would have changed to allow more than 2,000 spectators in the stadium. The tickets will not be free, and if you do not have a vaccine certificate you will not be allowed into the stadium. We will allow 2,000 vaccinated spectators. Without the proof of vaccination, unfortunately you will not be allowed into the stadium,” said Ngwenya.

Ngwenya urged the supporters not to get carried away when they celebrate a goal at the stadium as the virus can be deadly.

He said there was no need to engage in wild celebrations as that could be one of the ways to spread the virus.

“Let us try to maintain social distance as [much as] possible and put on our masks. There is a danger if we celebrate and forget about the safety measures put in place. We must avoid celebrating together.

"We are in a good state as a country when it comes to Covid-19 and we do not want football to be a super-spreader. If you are vaccinated and do not have a ticket, please do not come to the stadium.”