Man injured as shots ring out near Bheki Cele during visit to Cape Flats

17 March 2022 - 18:15
Police minister Bheki Cele visited crime hotspots in Cape Town on Thursday.
Image: Esa Alexander

Police minister Bheki Cele's visit to the Cape Flats on Thursday was not enough to deter crime — gunshots rang out not far from where he was addressing community members.

Police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said a 24-year-old man was wounded in the incident. 

Cele had just addressed an imbizo in New Monwabisi Park, Endlovini, in Khayelitsha, where five people were killed on Monday.

“It is alleged that while the minister was visiting hotspot areas within the Heideveld area, he arrived at Allison Court to start his walkabout and shots rang out not far from him,” said Potelwa.

“Less than 200m away, a 24-year-old male was approached by two suspects known to him, in the parking area of Cameo Lounge on Postern Road. They fired shots at the victim, hitting him in the abdomen.”

Potelwa said the suspects fled on foot and the injured man was taken to hospital.

Police are investigating a case of attempted murder. No arrests have been made. 

TimesLIVE

