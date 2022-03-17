Bheki Cele seeks to strengthen police and community relations after fatal shooting in Khayelitsha

Residents of Khayelitsha in Cape Town will on Thursday have the ear of police minister Bheki Cele and top cops in the province during a community imbizo aimed at tackling crime in the area.

The police ministry said the imbizo seeks to strengthen working relations between law enforcement and community members to ensure both are equipped to fight criminality.

“The street izimbizo will provide the SA Police Service (SAPS) with an opportunity to update the community on operational measures the SAPS has put in place to ensure that the area is stabilised and there’s an increased police presence to maintain law and order,” said spokesperson Lirandzu Themba.

On Monday, police launched a manhunt for gunmen who shot dead five people at the Monwabisi Park informal settlement in Endlovini, Khayelitsha.

Police spokesperson Capt Piet Smith said police would initiate a 72-hour activation plan to search for the perpetrators.