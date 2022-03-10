EFF slams Zondo appointment as chief justice but other parties approve

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to appoint Raymond Zondo as the next chief justice was short-sighted, factional and uninspiring, says the EFF.

But the DA, IFP, FF Plus, and Al-Jamah are delighted at the appointment of a “person of integrity, with the necessary skills and expertise fit for purpose as chief justice” — and of someone who would bring about stability in the ConCourt bench.

In a strongly worded statement on Thursday evening, the EFF not only criticised Ramaphosa’s decision but also questioned the credibility of the incoming chief justice, who presided over state capture commission.

“This is despite arguably having the most delegitimising and compromising interview in front of the Judicial Service Commission. The appointment of Raymond Zondo, effectively means that the capture of our judiciary by white-monopoly capital and its interests has been completed.