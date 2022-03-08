Optimum Coal Mine a vehicle through which Guptas laundered money: Shamila Batohi

The Pretoria high court should grant national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) Shamila Batohi preservation orders over Optimum Coal Mine as it was a vehicle through which the Gupta family laundered money.

This is the NDPP’s argument in an application before the court in which it seeks control over the property, now in the hands of business rescue practitioners.

Through its legal counsel Matthew Chaskalson SC, the NDPP argued that Tegeta obtained funds to acquire Optimum through fraud, money laundering, corruption and theft.

According to court papers, Tegeta acquired Optimum in 2016 by paying a purchase price of more than R2bn into an escrow account held on behalf of banks who were creditors of Glencore, the existing owner of Optimum.

Tegeta, the NDPP contended, obtained the money to pay this purchase price from eight sources of finance that arose from unlawful activities.

Batohi has brought two applications under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (Poca) to recover what she claims are proceeds of crime linked to the corrupt scheme for the Optimum acquisition.