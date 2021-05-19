Travel agency shows Guptas paid for Zwane, Eskom executives
Denials dashed by bookings evidence
Flat denials by former mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane and Eskom’s two former bosses that their international trips had been facilitated and paid for by the Guptas and their associates have been disputed as false by the travel agency that booked for them.
Yesterday, two agents of Travel Excellence which had for years been securing business from the Guptas and their associates told the Zondo commission of inquiry that Zwane, former Eskom acting group chief executive Matshela Koko and former chief financial officer Anoj Singh had some of their trips organised and footed by Gupta lieutenant Salim Essa...
