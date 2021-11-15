Kusile plagued by regular water and coal leaks

Defaults at new power stations add to SA’s loadshedding

The R161bn Kusile Power station in Mpumalanga has been hit by regular coal and water leaks, which often lead to plants being shut down and contributing towards loadshedding.



The condition of the power station near eMalahleni and one of the newest to be built at a great cost, has come under sharp scrutiny following a week of blackouts by Eskom due to capacity shortages. Kusile, one two power stations built to help secure the country’s energy generation, is beset by defaults including leaks and technical issues according to employees at the station...