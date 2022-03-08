'If Optimum Mine is not forfeited to the state, it will be snatched via state capture again'
NDPP warns about intentions of a Gupta associate
The national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) believes that if their preservation application aimed at seizing a Gupta-owned coal mine in Mpumalanga is not granted the mine would fall into the hands of a businessman with a “pedigree of State Capture.”
The high court in Pretoria is hearing two matters which relate to NPA’s Investigative Directorate’s application in which it seeks to get the most significant remaining asset of the Gupta family to be forfeited to the state...
