Ex-Eskom chief tells Zondo commission he complied with governance framework

'I had no power to block R30m payment': Matshela Koko

Former Eskom acting chief executive Matshela Koko has said he had no powers to block the R30.6m payment to Gupta-linked Trillian without a signed contract.



Koko returned to the stand at the commission of inquiry into state capture yesterday where he was asked about a number of allegations of wrongdoing, including the alleged aiding of Gupta business interests at the utility together with other executives...