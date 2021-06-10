Claim that Glencore used Ramaphosa to strong-arm Eskom 'ridiculous'

“There are two mechanisms in buying a listed company, one can approach the company or you can approach the shareholders directly and secure a certain amount of shareholding in a company,” said Ephron.

“The reason we did not approach OCH [Optimum Coal Holdings] directly, they would have had to put out a statement that its share price may be affected. We elected to approach individual shareholders directly.

“There is not an iota of evidence that points to Glencore wanting to rely on Mr Ramaphosa as a shareholder, it is ridiculous [to suggest otherwise]. Nowhere has it ever come up that Mr Ramaphosa was ever involved in any negotiation around the CSA [coal supply agreement] with Eskom.