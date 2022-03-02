News

Russian news channel RT removed from DStv because of EU sanctions

02 March 2022 - 21:55
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
MultiChoice says Russia TV shall not be carried on its DSTV platform until further notice.
Image: 123RF/Marco Ciannarel

Russian state-owned TV channel RT was no longer available on DStv from Wednesday, with MultiChoice saying this was as a result of sanctions imposed on Russia by the European Union.

“MultiChoice confirms that as of today, March 2 2022, RT (Channel 407) shall not be carried on the DStv platform until further notice.

“Sanctions imposed on Russia by the European Union has led to the global distributor of the channel ceasing to provide the broadcast feed to all suppliers, including MultiChoice,” a spokesperson for MultiChoice said.

RT was formerly known as Russia Today.

