MultiChoice drops certain e.tv channels from DStv

By TimesLIVE - 02 March 2022 - 15:38
eMedia, the owner of various e.tv channels, announced on Wednesday that Multichoice will carry fewer of its channels from April 1.
eMedia, the owner of various e.tv channels, announced on Wednesday that MultiChoice will carry fewer of its channels from April 1.

“eMedia and MultiChoice have renewed a channel supply agreement in which MultiChoice have opted not to carry certain eMedia channels, namely eMovies, eMovies Extra, eExtra and eToonz,” eMedia said.

From April 1, DStv will only broadcast eNCA (channel 403) and the daily Afrikaans news bulletin on kykNET (channel 144).

It said e.tv, licensed under a separate agreement, will continue to air on the DStv platform.

eMedia said all e.tv channels will continue to broadcast and are available on OpenView, SA's free-to-air satellite TV service platform.

