DUT to meet SRC after students camp outside campus overnight over Covid-19 vaccine policy

The Durban University of Technology (DUT) says students who don't want to take the Covid-19 vaccine have options that will allow them to continue their studies.

DUT issued a statement on Wednesday after returning students reportedly slept outside the Steve Biko campus on Tuesday night, claiming they weren't allocated housing because they weren't vaccinated.

The university said it was “gravely concerned about the civilians who were pictured sleeping outside the Steve Biko campus in Durban”.

“The photographs circulating on social media platforms, were accompanied by malicious, misleading information about DUT having a mandatory vaccination policy preventing the internal university community and its stakeholders from entry onto university property or any current students from being allocated accommodation at the University’s student residences.”

It said the vaccination policy offered three options to staff, students and visitors.

According to option 1, anyone wanting to access the campus should be fully vaccinated and there were on-site facilities to assist. Alternatively, the DUT would facilitate hospital-based vaccination services.