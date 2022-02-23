News

Covid-19: 3,118 cases and 110 deaths recorded in SA in 24 hours

By TimesLIVE - 23 February 2022 - 19:52
There were 3,118 new Covid-19 cases and 110 deaths recorded in SA in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD). File photo.
Image: EMILE BOSCH

There were 3,118 new Covid-19 cases and 110 deaths recorded in SA in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Wednesday.

The institute said in its daily statistical release that the majority of the new cases were in Gauteng (1,114), followed by the Western Cape (658) and KwaZulu-Natal (463). This brings to 3,665,149 the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases across SA since the outbreak of the pandemic nearly two years ago.

The NICD also reported that, using health department data, six of the 110 deaths were in the past 24 to 48 hours. The balance were as a result of an ongoing audit.

To date, 98,978 deaths have been recorded across SA.

According to the data, there were 86 new hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of people now in hospital for Covid-19 treatment to 3,097.

TimesLIVE

