One security officer dead, another critical in Umlazi shooting
A security officer been killed while another is in a critical condition after a shooting in Umlazi, south of Durban, on Monday.
Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said the incident occurred in B section, where paramedics found the two men in a Datsun Go.
“The driver was critical and a call was made for the Netcare 911 aeromedical helicopter to airlift him to a specialist facility.
“The passenger had fatal injuries and was declared dead by paramedics.
“The police were in attendance and will be investigating,” said Van Reenen.
TimesLIVE
