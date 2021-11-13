Mpumalanga MEC Speedy Mashilo hijacked, robbed of a rifle and R25k in cash

Mpumalanga police say they have launched a manhunt for suspects who hijacked and robbed MEC for human settlements, Speedy Mashilo, of a rifle and R25 000 in cash.



Mashilo was driving on the R568 road between Ekangala and KwaMhlanga on Thursday when the hijacking happened...