Durban municipal worker dies after being electrocuted

18 February 2022 - 15:14
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
A municipal worker was electrocuted while cutting grass in Umlazi, Durban on Friday.
A Durban municipal worker died after he was electrocuted while cutting grass in Umlazi on Friday.

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said paramedics responded to a report of an electrocution in Z Section at about 10.30am.

“Reports from the scene are that a male about 38 years of age was cutting the grass on the side of the roadway when he accidentally struck an electrical wire.

“The man was found in a critical condition and advanced life support resuscitation efforts were exhausted for more than 45 minutes in an attempt to revive him, however they were unsuccessful and the man was declared dead on the scene.”

Van Reenen said police were on the scene and will be investigating the incident.

Court orders department to fix school after pupil is electrocuted

The High Court in Johannesburg has granted an order compelling the Gauteng education department to fix infrastructure problems at Geluksdal Secondary ...
News
1 week ago

Illegal electric connection shocks grieving mother a day after killing her child

The day after her four-year-old was electrocuted by a fence due to illegal electricity connections the child's mother was shocked by the same fence.
News
3 weeks ago

