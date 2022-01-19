News

Man electrocuted while working on an electrical box

A man was electrocuted while working on an electrical box in Ikageng.
A man was electrocuted on Wednesday afternoon while working on an electrical box in Ikageng, Potchefstroom, in the North West.

According to ER24's Russel Meiring, the provincial fire services arrived at 1.25pm to find an electrical box on a pole alight. A man was lying motionless on the dirt road beneath it.

“The provincial fire services had to extinguish the fire before paramedics could assess the patient. On closer inspection, medics found that the man had already succumbed to his numerous injuries. Nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead.

“It is understood that the man had been working on the electrical box when he was electrocuted,” he said.

Authorities are investigating.

