LISTEN | Eskom CEO disappointed they were unable to carry out planned maintenance

By Bulelani Nonyukela - 02 February 2022 - 14:22
Eskom group CEO Andre de Ruyter. File image.
Eskom group CEO Andre de Ruyter. File image.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Eskom held a virtual update on Wednesday morning after announcing stage 2 load-shedding until Monday next week.

CEO Andre de Ruyter said a lot of planned maintenance did not meet expectations.

“It's disappointing that we were not able to make a big attempt in this unreliable system to ensure that we carry out more planned maintenance successfully,” he said.

The power utility’s leadership said the problems are due to funding and the management of issues.

