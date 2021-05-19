Business

France's Macron wants deal on redirecting $100 bln in IMF reserves to Africa by October

By Reuters - 19 May 2021 - 11:34
French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes President Cyril Ramaphosa to a dinner with leaders of African states and international organisations on the eve of a summit on aid for Africa, at Elysee Palace in Paris, France on May 17, 2021.
French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes President Cyril Ramaphosa to a dinner with leaders of African states and international organisations on the eve of a summit on aid for Africa, at Elysee Palace in Paris, France on May 17, 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday a summit on Africa financing in Paris had agreed to work towards convincing rich nations by October to reallocate $100 billion in IMF special drawing rights monetary reserves to African states.

Macron also said governments should look at how IMF gold reserves can be used to overcome some countries' reluctance to reallocate their SDRs to African countries.

Leaders meet in Paris to help finance Africa's post-pandemic recovery

African leaders and the heads of multilateral lenders met in Paris on Tuesday to find ways of financing African economies hurt by the COVID-19 ...
News
21 hours ago

'Play your part,' Ramaphosa pleads with credit ratings agencies at Paris summit

Pres. Cyril Ramaphosa has pleaded with credit ratings agencies to "play their part", as many vulnerable countries struggle to recover from the ...
News
8 hours ago

Blade Nzimande says NSFAS budget will exceed R43bn this year

NSFAS funding is expected to surpass an all-time high of R43bn in the 2021/22 financial year, minister of higher education and training Blade ...
News
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...
X