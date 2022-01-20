End in sight for rotational school classes, education DG says

The full return to schooling for all pupils every day could be on the cards.

Basic education department director-general Mathanzima Mweli said on Thursday that the directors-general of the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) met earlier in the day and supported a presentation by the basic education department to this effect.

“Our recommendation is that we want to see schooling fully back on track 100% and we hope that the recommendation will be endorsed by the NCCC [national coronavirus command council],” he said.

Mweli, who was delivering a technical report on the matric exams ahead of their official release, said President Cyril Ramaphosa will meet the command council later on Thursday evening.

“The president indicated yesterday that he was looking at possibilities of relaxing the Covid-19 restrictions,” he said.