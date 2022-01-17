SA records nearly 1,700 new Covid-19 cases, 87 deaths in a day

There were 1,691 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reported on Monday.

There were also 87 deaths reported on Monday, of which 25 were in the past 24 to 48 hours, according to health department data.

This means that there have now been 3,560,921 total cases and 93,451 deaths reported to date.

Of the new cases, the most were in Gauteng (456), followed by Western Cape (316) and KwaZulu-Natal (285).

There were also 114 new hospital admissions, meaning that there are 7,700 people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 treatment.

TimesLIVE