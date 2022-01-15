South Africa

SA's total Covid-related deaths reach 93,117

By TIMESLIVE - 15 January 2022 - 07:51
South Africa recorded 5,244 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours. Stock photo.
South Africa recorded 5,244 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/phonlamaiphoto

The total number of recorded Covid-19 related fatalities in SA climbed to 93,117 with an additional 128 deaths reported on Friday.

“Of these, 59 occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours,” the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said in an update.

A snapshot of the latest Covid-19 update by the National Institute of Communicable Diseases.
A snapshot of the latest Covid-19 update by the National Institute of Communicable Diseases.
Image: NICD

“Today the institute reports 5,244 new Covid-19 cases that have been identified in SA, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,552,043. This increase represents a 13% positivity rate.”

The majority of new cases were from the Western Cape (26%), followed by Gauteng (20%) and KwaZulu-Natal (19%).

There has been an increase of 274 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

TimesLIVE

Covid-19 pneumonia deaths sharply down in fourth wave, say Western Cape researchers

A comparison of Covid-19-related deaths in the third and fourth waves of the pandemic has confirmed that the virus itself is killing fewer patients ...
News
1 day ago

Institute reports 159 new Covid-19 deaths and 5,920 new cases in SA

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reported 5,920 new Covid-19 cases in SA on Thursday.
News
1 day ago

Western Cape and Gauteng leading latest surge of Covid-19 infections

Data shows 181 Covid-19 related deaths and 6,762 new infections recorded in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Cyril's sharp exit: ANC President Ramaphosa leaves ANCWL meeting after Covid-19 ...
Parliament fire flares up as strong winds sweep through Cape Town