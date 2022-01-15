SA's total Covid-related deaths reach 93,117
The total number of recorded Covid-19 related fatalities in SA climbed to 93,117 with an additional 128 deaths reported on Friday.
“Of these, 59 occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours,” the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said in an update.
“Today the institute reports 5,244 new Covid-19 cases that have been identified in SA, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,552,043. This increase represents a 13% positivity rate.”
The majority of new cases were from the Western Cape (26%), followed by Gauteng (20%) and KwaZulu-Natal (19%).
There has been an increase of 274 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.
TimesLIVE
