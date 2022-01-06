'They dare not fail' - IFP's Mkhuleko Hlengwa says authorities must act on state capture report

IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa has called on law enforcement agencies to act decisively after the release of the first part of the report of the commission of inquiry into state capture this week.

The report was handed to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday by the chairperson of the commission and acting chief justice Raymond Zondo. It contains evidence from witnesses who testified before the commission over the past three years on allegations of corruption at state entities and companies, including Eskom, SAA and Transnet.

Former president Jacob Zuma, his allies former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni, the corruption accused Gupta family and former GCIS CEO Mzwanele Manyi are some of the individuals implicated.