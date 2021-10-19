Covid-19: 453 new cases, 50 deaths recorded in SA in 24 hours
There were 453 new Covid-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Tuesday.
This means that there have been 2,917,255 confirmed cases to date across the country.
There were also 50 newly recorded Covid-19 related deaths in the past day, taking the death toll to 88,674.
Of the new cases, the majority were in KwaZulu-Natal (103), followed by Gauteng (94) and the Western Cape (84).
The NICD also reported that there were 56 new hospital admissions, meaning that there are now 4,813 people in hospital for Covid-19 related treatment.
TimesLIVE
