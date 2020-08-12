Northern Cape education MEC Mac Jack dies

Northern Cape education MEC McCollen Ntsikelelo Jack - better known as "Mac Jack" - has died.

In his statement Northern Cape premier Dr Zamani Saul said Jack was admitted to hospital last week and he was as always in good spirits and confident of a full recovery.

"Unfortunately he took a bad turn and was declared deceased earlier this evening. He was a seasoned cadre of the movement and an outstanding public servant. He had warrior spirit and extraordinary energy.

"We extend our condolences to his wife , children, family, friends, colleagues and comrades," Saul said.

He said the provincial executive, the ANC and their alliance partners will meet with the whole family on Thursday and it is then the further details will be released.