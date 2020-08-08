South Africa

IN PICTURES | Stones and bullets fly in Cape Town's latest land war

By TimesLIVE - 08 August 2020 - 15:22
Land invaders in Bloekombos, in Cape Town's northern suburbs, flee police rubber bullets on August 8 2020.
Image: Esa Alexander

Violent clashes flared on Saturday between land invaders in Cape Town's northern suburb of Kraaifontein and security forces.

Up to 500 people attempting to move onto land in Bloekombos have been involved in skirmishes with the police for several days.

Land invaders in Bloekombos, Cape Town, by an army vehicle on August 8 2020.
Image: Esa Alexander

The land stretches between Maroela and Old Paarl roads, and is just a stone's throw from the N1 highway.

TimesLIVE

On Saturday, the land invaders pelted soldiers, police and Cape Town law enforcement officers with missiles, leaving roads strewn with debris. A vehicle was set alight.

The security officers responded with stun grenades and rubber bullets.

Protesters carry away one of their number who was injured in clashes with security forces in Bloekombos, Cape Town, on August 8 2020.
Image: Esa Alexander
A Cape Town law enforcement officer aims rubber bullets at fleeing protesters in Bloekombos on August 8 2020.
Image: Esa Alexander
An injured protester is watched over by a Cape Town law enforcement officer after land invaders clashed with secuerity forces in Bloekombos, Cape Town, on August 8 2020.
Image: Esa Alexander

