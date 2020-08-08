IN PICTURES | Stones and bullets fly in Cape Town's latest land war
Violent clashes flared on Saturday between land invaders in Cape Town's northern suburb of Kraaifontein and security forces.
Up to 500 people attempting to move onto land in Bloekombos have been involved in skirmishes with the police for several days.
The land stretches between Maroela and Old Paarl roads, and is just a stone's throw from the N1 highway.
On Saturday, the land invaders pelted soldiers, police and Cape Town law enforcement officers with missiles, leaving roads strewn with debris. A vehicle was set alight.
The security officers responded with stun grenades and rubber bullets.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.