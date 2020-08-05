Excess deaths leap by another 5,782 but graphs finally take a downward turn

However, graphs in the council's latest weekly report moved downwards.

"For the first week in the past 12 weeks, the weekly number of deaths of persons 1+ years of age from all causes has dropped from the previous week," said the authors.

"In the week July 21-28 there were 15,461 deaths, which is 59% higher than the predicted number based on historical data for this week.

"When compared with the predicted numbers, there was an excess of 5,728 deaths in the latest week, compared with 6,256 deaths in the prior week."

The researchers said the number of deaths from natural causes had also dropped for the first time in 12 weeks but remained "significantly higher" than the predicted number.

With the exception of Mangaung, deaths from natural causes in all metros had plateaued or declined during the week ending July 28. The same pattern occurred in all provinces except the Free State and Limpopo.