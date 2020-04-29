UP professor Dire Tladi appointed to commission at international law institute

Tladi's appointment comes at the height of the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic. He said he hopes to make a difference in the laws surrounding the virus. However, this is not his first big-time post, he has also previously been appointed to the UN International Law Commission where he serves as special rapporteur for peremptory norms of international law.

“The commission will only just begin its work and we still have to discuss our focus areas. My own sense is that there are a number of areas of international law that require clarification,” he said.

Some of the areas that he is particularly interested in is the duty of cooperation and if there is a duty to share information and resources; state responsibility of pandemic outbreaks; immigration issues and human rights during lockdown.

Countries such as the US have recently been in news headlines for what has been criticised as a poor response to the pandemic.

Professor Elsabe Schoeman, dean of the Faculty of Law, said: “We are proud to have staff members like Professor Dire as part of the UP law family. His work on international law has been exemplary. I wish to congratulate him on his appointment to the commission and wish him well on his work with it.”