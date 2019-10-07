State postpones murder case as it waits for DNA results

The state has postponed the case of a Senegalese murder accused for further investigation due to outstanding DNA results.

Elhaji Adama Kebe, who faces a murder charge for allegedly killing his girlfriend Sibongile Zenzile, will remain in custody until his next appearance which is set to take place on October 12.

State prosecutor Samkelo Ndobe addressed the court in a short appearance on Monday to clarify the postponement. "I request that the matter be postponed for further investigation and to look at the pending DNA result to be presented before the court," said Ndobe.

It has been nearly six months since Zenzile was found beheaded at the flat she rented together with Kebe.