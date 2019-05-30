News

Gauteng premier Makhura to MECs: You are not celebrities

By Neo Goba - 30 May 2019 - 14:06
Gauteng premier David Makhura.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Gauteng premier David Makhura has issued a stern warning to his newly appointed executive, promising to crack the whip on those who put the needs of their cronies and family ahead of citizens.

Speaking after the 10 MECs were sworn into his cabinet on Thursday, Makhura said the executives should work hard and forget about being popular.

"The oath is about serving the people of Gauteng and unwavering loyalty and integrity. I'd like to remind you as my colleagues that public office is about working hard and smart in order to meet the needs and expectations and realise aspirations of the citizens of our province.

"I want to remind you that we are servants of the people, not celebrities. If anyone thinks being a member of the executive council means joining the celebrity world, you are in the wrong place. There's going to be a lot of problems coming your way [and] we must carry yourselves with utmost humility and do our work with impeccable integrity at all times," Makhura said.

Makhura was speaking at the Emoyeni Conference Centre in Parktown, Johannesburg on Thursday.

His message come a day after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his cabinet, which was trimmed from 36 ministries to 28 as part of his plans to reconfigure the state. Speaking at his inauguration on Saturday, the president also admitted that the journey ahead for his administration and the country was not easy after a troubled recent past.

"They have seen some of the very institutions of our democracy eroded and resources squandered. The challenges that we face are real. But they are not insurmountable," Ramaphosa said at the time.

Shortly after announcing his cabinet on Wednesday evening, Ramaphosa said he took into account experience, continuity and the gender mix before appointing the executive.

The president further said the people he has appointed have a huge responsibility on their shoulders, with performance agreements being signed with each of them.

Appearing to be in a cheerful mood, premier Makhura also encouraged his cabinet, which has six new MECs, to remain resolute when they are faced with hardships.

"When things are tough, you must remain humble and calm. When there are temptations, just remember the commitment around integrity. There are going to be many temptations in the work that you do in the office you occupy," Makhura said.

In the recent elections, Gauteng voters gave the ANC a bloody nose, with the party obtaining just 50.19% of the vote, narrowly hanging onto the province.

The ANC-led government managed to secure 37 seats in the provincial legislature, followed by the DA with 20 seats and the EFF with 11 seats.

Makhura's new cabinet is the following:

MEC for Community Safety: Faith Mazibuko

MEC for Human Settlements, Urban Planning & Cogta: Lebogang Maile

MEC for Social Development: Thuliswa Nkabinde-Khawe

MEC for Public Transport & Road Infrastructure: Jacob Mamabolo

MEC for Infrastructure Development & Property Management: Tasneem Motara

MEC for Economic Development, Agriculture & Environment: Dr Kgosientso Ramokgopa

MEC for Sports, Arts, Culture & Recreation: Mbali Hlophe

MEC for Health: Dr Bandile Masuku

MEC for Finance and e-Government: Panyaza Lesufi

MEC for Education: Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko

 

