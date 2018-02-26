The South African Communist Party has rejected Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba's announcement of an increase in Value Added Tax (VAT) and income tax‚ warning that it marks the possible beginnings of a "regressive creep".

"While some basic foodstuff are zero [VAT] rated‚ the working class and the poor do not live on bread and pap alone. It is simply untrue to argue‚ as the minister of finance did‚ that the 20 percent poorest will be unaffected by the VAT hike‚" said SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande.

He was addressing members of the media on Monday following the party's 14th Congress Central Committee third plenary session in Kempton Park‚ east of Johannesburg.

Last week Gigaba said the increase was to ensure to raise head with the R48.2-billion budget shortfall and to increase revenue.

Other tax increases include a 52 cents per litre rise in the fuel levy - made up of 22 cents per litre for the general fuel levy and 30 cents per litre for the Road Accident Fund levy - and rises of between 6 and 10 percent in the alcohol and tobacco excise duties.