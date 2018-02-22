Budget again boosts low-income earners

The budget again prioritises low-income earners by providing above-inflation increases to social grant recipients and introducing free tertiary education from this year.

If you get an old-age grant or a disability or care dependency grant, you will receive R100 more this year, but the kicker is that the increase is phased in over the course of the year.

Your R1600 grant will be partially increased by R90 on April 1 and by another R10 on October 1, bringing your total income to R1700 per month.

Caring for a child with a child support grant will be only slightly easier as the grant increases from R380 to R400 on April 1 and by a further R10 to R410 on October 1.