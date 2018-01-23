South Africa has to gear up for the possibility of David Mabuza becoming the country’s President in 2024.

That is what leader of the African Democratic Change (ADeC) and former ANC MP‚ Makhosi Khoza‚ said on Tuesday at a press conference in Braamfontein‚ Johannesburg. She believes Mabuza could become the president because of the aging members of the newly-elected ANC National Working Group.

“It’s all old people that have been there as ministers since 1994 or have been in some key strategic positions since 1994‚ except probably two or three‚” she said.

Khoza said the ADeC wanted to support Ramaphosa in dealing with corruption‚ but that Ramaphosa was limited by the ANC top six. She also accused the ANC of creating a “foreign concept” to what she knew as a party member of “unity without morality”.