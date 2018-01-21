Business Leadership SA (BLSA) has welcomed the appointment of the new Eskom chairman‚ Jabu Mabuza‚ and interim group chief executive Phakamani Hadebe‚ saying it is evidence of the government’s commitment to transformation.

“This is a clear display of commitment by government to the transformation of our state-owned corporations. We have always maintained that the reform and restoration of the independence‚ integrity‚ impartiality and objectivity of public institutions‚ including our SOCs‚ is a matter of absolute urgency and should be a priority‚" said BLSA CEO‚ Bonang Mohale.

“We believe the composition of the board‚ bringing a mix of diverse but specialist skills in finance‚ governance‚ engineering‚ business and commercial is necessary to quickly restore stability to the operations and finances of Eskom and shows what is possible when there is political will. We thank all the many South Africans who have answered the call to serve their country through serving on the Eskom board.”

Mabuza's appointment was announced in a statement on Saturday with government saying the appointments were a measure to strengthen governance at Eskom and stabilise management at the parastatal.