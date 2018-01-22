Former Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu says the "collective" made the decision to close Life Esidimeni homes‚ saying government doesn’t make decisions individually.

Mahlangu‚ who began her testimony on Monday‚ has laid the responsibility for the tragedy that led to 143 deaths on her former Head of Department‚ Barney Selebano‚ and former Director of Mental Health Makgabo Manamela.

"It was a collective decision. It was never an individual decision.”

She said her managers had assured that NGOs that reconditioned hospitals would be ready for the 1‚700 patients after the Life Esidimeni contract was ended.

She "trusted" her team including Selebano and Manamela.

"I had no reason to doubt them."

Speaking of the decision to close down the Life Esidimeni homes and move patients she said‚ "To say it was Qedani Mahlangu's [decision] is not true. I met with the premier's budget committee."

She said Premier David Makhura knew about the decision to close down the homes as part of wide ranging cost-cutting measures.

"Government decisions are not made by individuals."